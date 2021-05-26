It is just a matter of time before Juventus officially misses out on Premier League target

Georginio Wijnaldum has emerged as one of the top free agents after he couldn’t reach an agreement over a new deal with Liverpool.

The Dutch midfielder has been with the Reds since 2016 and he was one of the key architects of Jurgen Klopp’s Champions League-winning season in 2019.

His performance against Barcelona in the semi-final is unforgettable, but he will leave them for another team now.

Several teams have been linked with a move for him including Juventus, but they face serious competition from the likes of PSG and Barcelona.

The midfielder will look to join the team he feels he can make an impact with or who offers him the best deal.

It seems Barca has won the race for his signature as Todofichajes reports that announcing him as a Barcelona player is now a matter of hours before it happens.

The report says Bayern Munich had been the closest challengers to the Catalans, but they pulled out at the last minute.

The Catalans had targeted him at the request of Ronald Koeman. Even though the gaffer’s future is uncertain, the report claims that Barca still believes he would be valuable to whoever becomes their next boss.

Juve will now have to turn their attention to their other midfield targets which include the likes of Rodrigo De Paul and Manuel Locatelli.