It is Juventus vs PSG in the race for World Cup winner

Juventus’ January transfer business showed that they are serious about adding top players to their squad.

Despite spending almost 100m euros in that window, we expect them to still splash the cash in the summer.

Even if they are signing a player on a free transfer, they will still spend a lot of money to beat competitors if the individual is a top performer.

One European star that might move to Turin for free at the end of this season is Paul Pogba.

The World Cup winner is running down his contract at Manchester United, and it seems he would change clubs.

Reports have linked him with a move to a host of European sides, including Real Madrid and Barcelona.

However, Calciomercato says his next club would come down to just two options now.

The report claims Juventus and PSG are his most serious suitors at the moment and he is likely to join one of both clubs.

Juve FC Says

Pogba had a great time when he first played for us and the midfielder is still top class.

He has been one of United’s key players in this campaign and he should do a good job if he returns to Turin.

However, PSG is one of the richest clubs in the world and they could offer him more money than the Bianconeri.