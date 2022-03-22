“It is no coincidence” Matuidi says Juventus can still win the Scudetto

Former Juventus midfielder, Blaise Matuidi, insists they can still win the league title in this campaign.

The Bianconeri didn’t start this season well, but they have hit top form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in 15 league matches.

This has helped them to close the gap between them and the top of the league table.

It was huge at the start of this year, but they could move ahead of Inter Milan if they beat the defending champions on the return of club football next month.

For now, the Bianconeri is focused on ending this season inside the top four, but Matuidi says they can even do better by winning the league title.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I think Juventus can play the trick, even if it is in a moment of transition it has the ability to make a great comeback, as has already happened. in the past before I arrived. They are mentally strong, it is no coincidence that the club’s motto is until the end.”

Juve FC Says

We still have a chance of winning the title, especially if the clubs above us keep faltering and we continue triumphing.

However, we would put too much pressure on our players by discussing a title challenge now.

What we need now is to concentrate on winning all our remaining matches one at a time.