Max Allegri has been under significant pressure for several months now, with expectations that he will depart the club at the end of this season.

Since Allegri’s comeback to Turin in 2021, he has faced challenges as one of the top coaches, a move that now appears to be laden with regret.

During his initial tenure at the club, his team was formidable, dominating the domestic scene and reaching the Champions League final twice.

There was little doubt regarding the style of play; whatever they executed on the pitch proved effective, resulting in numerous trophies.

Fans’ primary desire is for their team to win; only a minority prioritise the style of play when victories are consistent. However, when a team faces a downturn in performance, attention inevitably shifts towards its style and identity.

In the realm of entertainment, fans seek value for their investment. Just as one anticipates excitement while playing Gravity Bonanza Demo, spectators attending Juventus matches expect an equally thrilling experience. They willingly spend their hard-earned money pursuing entertainment, and Juventus should aim to deliver on that expectation.

Allegri’s team has faltered in securing victories and has failed to capture any trophies since his return to the club in the summer of 2021.

There is widespread concern regarding their style of play, likely serving as the primary reason for Allegri’s potential departure. Fans cannot be kept satisfied when silverware isn’t secured alongside unappealing and dull football on the pitch.

Juve fans yearn for trophy wins, but the prevailing issue for many is the team’s lacklustre style of football.

The Bianconeri struggle to maintain possession during games, lack prowess in transitional play, and perform poorly in creating and capitalising on chances.

This concoction spells disaster, explaining the team’s struggles to impress.

The architect of this problem is the manager, prompting the desire among most fans for a change.

The club reappointed Allegri to reclaim the league title, yet he has not demonstrated the ability to lead the team to championship status.

Allegri appears unwilling to adapt his style and embrace new methods of securing victories and trophies, diminishing hope for immediate improvement.

As revealed by John Elkann, Juventus is embarking on a reset, with changing the club’s manager being one of the primary decisions.

Several individuals have been associated with the managerial position at the Allianz Stadium. Figures like Zinedine Zidane and Thiago Motta hold the potential to enhance the team’s footballing brand and style of play, offering fans a more entertaining experience while also reclaiming trophy-winning form.