“It is pleasing to see that” Zaniolo’s agent discusses transfer links to Juventus

Nicolo Zaniolo’s agent has reacted to rumours linking his client to Juventus and other top Italian clubs, as he continues to develop his game.

The attacker has emerged as one of Italy’s brightest young talents in the last few seasons. He has suffered two serious injuries in his professional career but has recovered well to become key to Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

As he shines for the Rome-based club, other sides are considering taking him away from them when they can.

Juventus is one of the clubs keeping a close watch on the Azzurri star and he could become the next young player that will join their rebuild in Turin. His current deal runs until 2024 and that gives his present employers some breathing room, but his agent, Claudio Vigorelli, admits interest from outside is pleasing.

He said via Football Italia: “There are transfer rumours all year round. A champion like him will be linked with big clubs, at it is pleasing to see that, but at this moment he is a Roma player.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is such a beautiful footballer to watch and it would be pleasing to see him in our black and white from next season. If Paulo Dybala eventually leaves, there are several attackers we can sign, but Zaniolo is technically ahead of most of our targets now and he might be the ideal replacement for the Argentinian.