“It is purely my fault that we lost.” Di Maria apologises to Juventus for his red card.

Juventus attacker Angel di Maria has apologised for his red card in the 1-0 defeat at the hands of Monza.

The Argentinian was back in the starting XI for the trip to the bottom-of-the-table side.

The Bianconeri had been hopeful they would get a win and return to form.

They met a very stubborn Monza side that was determined to get all the points.

It proved to be enough, and they earned an unlikely win from the fixture, which embarrassed the Bianconeri.

But the turning point in that game was a red card handed to Di Maria on the 40th minute.

Juve had to navigate a tough game for over 50 minutes with ten men, and they didn’t succeed.

The attacker knows his dismissal was at fault and he delivered a message to the fans after the game.

He wrote on Instagram:

“I want to apologize to everyone for this inappropriate reaction I had on the pitch. Leaving the team with one down at such a difficult time in the championship cost us the game. Losing is my own fault.

“I am so sorry. I’m a professional but also a human who makes mistakes and knows how to recognize them. I want to apologize to everyone for this inappropriate reaction I’ve had on the pitch.

“Leaving the team with one down at such a difficult time in the championship has cost us the game. Losing is all my fault. I am so sorry. I’m a professional but also a human being who makes mistakes and knows how to admit them.”

Juve FC Says

For a team that is low on confidence, we had to win that match and it required everyone to stay on the pitch.

Di Maria’s dismissal made our job harder. His apology will not change the outcome of the game, and this result could cost Max Allegri his job.