Leandro Paredes has a special relationship with Angel di Maria and he reveals he is delighted to be teammates with his fellow Argentinian again.

Both of them were at PSG last season before Di Maria moved to Juve as a free agent this summer.

Paredes followed suit just before the transfer window closed, and they are now playing at the same club again and the same national team.

The midfielder has given an interview as a new Juventus player, and one of the subjects he touched on is his relationship with the attacker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We have had a friendly relationship for many years, not only us but also our families and our children. Being here with him, once again in another team, is special.”

Juve FC Says

Having each other’s back before now will help Di Maria and Paredes to settle quickly at Juventus.

Both have joined us as important signings. They will enjoy their time in Turin.

Fans will support them as long as they deliver the performances we expect from them.

Di Maria has already cemented his place on this team, and we expect Paredes to do the same because we have been longing to sign a midfielder like him.