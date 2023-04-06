Luca Pellegrini
It is starting to look like Luca Pellegrini will not sign for Lazio permanently

April 6, 2023 - 9:00 pm

Lazio signed Luca Pellegrini on loan from Juventus in January after he cut short his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The left-back did not do as well as expected during his time in Germany, which saw Juve recall him and send him to Rome.

Lazio wanted to fulfil Maurizio Sarri’s wish of working with him again and the left-back is expected to prove he is worth the trouble.

Both clubs agreed on a fee Lazio can pay to make the transfer permanent at the end of this season and Pellegrini is keen for that to happen.

Lazio likes what they see, but Tuttojuve reveals they cannot afford to pay 15m euros for his signature when this term finishes.

They are now looking to enter fresh talks with the black and whites over his future.

The goal is to ensure they can negotiate a smaller amount that would be easier for them to pay.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini almost does not have a future at Juventus and we have to help Lazio secure his signature on a permanent transfer.

We need a new left-back, but he will not be useful to us, so there is no need to be too stubborn in the talks with the Rome side.

