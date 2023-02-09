It is still unknown if Juventus loanee will return to Juventus

It remains unknown if Denis Zakaria willt be returning to Juventus after his loan deal comes to an end, the midfielder may yet remain in London with Chelsea.

The 26-year-old is a good midfielder but he never really suited Max Allegri’s system and after just a few months at the club was sent out on loan to Stamford Bridge. The Swiss star has found it difficult with all the upheaval in West London but he is apparently a part of Graham Potters’s plans at the club.

For their part, Chelsea has not yet made a final decision on the future of Zakaria, they are still weighing up whether to take up the option to buy, as reported by Football London

.Juve FC Says

This is actually a positive situation for Zakaria, Chelsea would definitely make it clear if they had no intention of keeping the player, the fact they remain undecided means they are at least considering keeping him on. This is the desired outcome for Juve, they really do not want to see him return and want to realise some money from his sale.

It is now up to Zakaria to impress Potter, which according to the report, he is starting to do.