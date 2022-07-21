“It is the right club for him,” Allegri reacts to Dybala’s move to Roma

Max Allegri has wished Paulo Dybala the very best after the attacker completed his transfer to AS Roma as a free agent.

The Argentinian remains one of the finest attackers around, and Juve allowed him to leave them for free at the end of last season.

After appearing very close to joining Inter Milan, the former Palermo man had to settle for Roma.

The Giallorossi were in a battle with Napoli to add him to their squad, but Jose Mourinho convinced him to join his team.

Allegri enjoyed his talents last season and likes the attacker, but he supported Juve’s decision to let him go.

He was asked about his thoughts on Dybala’s latest move and he said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I believe it is the right club for him and I wish him the best of luck. He is a player who has given a lot to Juventus and I think he will do very well at Roma.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s response should be similar to that of most Juve fans. The attacker served us well during his time at the Allianz Stadium and we have nothing but thanks to him.

Hopefully, he can overcome the many injury problems that plagued him in the final months of his time at Juventus and deliver his best performances in Rome.