After going the entire first half of the season without losing a league game and losing just once in all competitions, Juventus has now lost three games in January.

The Bianconeri’s limp defeat at the hands of Benfica was their second defeat in as many games, and it can be said that they are now in a crisis.

The men in black and white aim to win trophies this season, but it is now difficult to even make their fans believe they can win the next game.

It has now got to a stage where those who are interested in sports betting will profit from backing against Juventus and who can blame them?

Thiago Motta is enduring his worst spell on their bench since his arrival in the summer, and the time has come for him to prove he can be a top coach.

Juve appointed him as their gaffer on a long-term contract, which suggests they would give him ample time to find success.

However, at the Allianz Stadium, winning is everything, and losing is neither accepted nor tolerated under any circumstances.

These rules will not change because Motta is at the helm, and the former midfielder does not have much of an excuse for why he is not succeeding.

Can Motta justify his team’s struggles?

Everything has not been smooth sailing for the Juve gaffer at the Allianz Stadium, but Motta has been backed with top signings.

In the summer, the Bianconeri worked hard to bolster his squad with some of the best talents available on the market.

He lost some key men to injuries, and they have further strengthened his group this month with some fine signings.

Injuries are a part of the game, and every club has suffered their fair share this term, but Juve has bolstered their squad this month.

Things must improve because if the team replicates that poor performance against Benfica, they may as well forget about success this term.

It was poor, and the Portuguese side did not even have to do too much to open up the Bianconeri and score the goals they needed.

In the remaining months of the term, Motta must prove why he earns his money and should be kept on the job.

Juve fired Andrea Pirlo after just a season, even though he won two trophies for them, and they did the same with Maurizio Sarri, who had won them the league.

Motta is not special or different, and he must earn the right to stay on the Bianconeri bench for another season. Otherwise, keeping him in charge would simply be an emotional and unjustified decision.