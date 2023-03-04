“It makes me furious.” Walter Sabatini slams Juventus flop

Former Roma director Walter Sabatini knows Leandro Paredes well and has slammed the midfielder for his poor performances at Juventus.

Paredes is on loan at the Allianz Stadium but has failed to impress whenever he plays and seems to certainly be on his way back to PSG at the end of this season.

The French club wished he could earn a permanent move to the black and whites, but Paredes has been poor and Sabatini does not think it is because he lacks the talent.

Instead, he believes the Argentinian does not apply himself as much as he should, which is why he struggles.

He tells Gazzetta Dello Sport via Football Italia: “Paredes is really letting me down, every time I see him play, it makes me furious. His indolence is just maddening. He’s such a talented player, his vision in vertical passes is better than anyone in Europe, but the version of Paredes we see now looks like he’s playing on tranquilisers.”

Paredes is a player Max Allegri longed to work with before he moved to the Allianz Stadium and the manager must be surprised at how bad he has turned out.

It is only a few months before the season ends and we can send him back to his parent club. Thankfully, the likes of Nicolo Fagioli and Fabio Miretti can step up.