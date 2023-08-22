In his appearance on ESPN, Italian football journalist Gabriele Marcotti ruled out Romelu Lukaku’s arrival at Juventus.

The Belgian is currently an outcast at Chelsea, but Marcotti feels that a move to Saudi Arabia (where the transfer market will remain open for an additional period) is more likely at this point.

The journalist says a switch to Juventus makes “zero sense” for the club amidst their financial struggles, especially if it involves trading the services of the younger Dusan Vlahovic.