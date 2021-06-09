“It means that he had ample guarantees from the owners” Agent discusses the return of Allegri

Italian sports agent, Andrea D’Amico has commented on the return of Max Allegri to the Juventus bench and says the manager must have gotten a lot of guarantees after two years away.

The Bianconeri fired Allegri in 2019 and they replaced him with Maurizio Sarri.

Sarri lasted just one season and was replaced by Andrea Pirlo who also didn’t survive more than a single campaign.

After realising their mistake in letting Allegri leave, Juve has brought him back to the club.

He is expected to build on the five consecutive Serie A titles that he won during his last stint at the club.

D’Amico was speaking on several issues about Juventus recently and he claimed Juve must have offered Allegri a lot of guarantees for him to agree to return as their manager.

He also said replacing Fabio Paratici is one decision that plays to his advantage.

He told Tuttosport via Il Bianconero: “If he returned, two years after his departure, without having coached other teams, with such a long and important contract, it means that he had ample guarantees from the owners to be able to carry out his project, with precise technical objectives and economic.

“The change in management between Paratici and Cherubini also goes in this direction.”