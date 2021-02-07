“It needed more time.” Paratici not surprised at Juventus’ current form

Juventus has been enjoying an upturn in form and they seem to have found some consistency, but Fabio Paratici isn’t surprised.

The man who took the chance to hand Andrea Pirlo the managerial job at the start of this season, despite his lack of experience, never panicked when the results were not going to plan.

Pirlo had less time to prepare his team in pre-season due to the coronavirus pandemic, and that saw them struggle in the first half of the campaign.

They dropped points to the likes of Benevento and Verona, teams that they would have swept aside in other times.

They were also beaten 2-0 by Inter Milan in Serie A last month, but they have since returned to form.

After their 2-0 win over AS Roma yesterday, they have now won their last six matches, including beating Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia.

Paratici was speaking about Juve’s return to form after the Inter loss and says it was always going to happen because Pirlo needed time.

“I don’t know if it was a therapeutic defeat, but we had also won the previous four and won the next run, so it’s very difficult to win 10-12 games in a row,” Paratici told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

“What happened was the coach had more time to get his ideas out in training, to get to know the players better, for them to know him. He didn’t have the time in pre-season, then we had a packed fixture list, so it needed more time.”