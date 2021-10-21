 “It only takes a second to stumble back down” Locatelli reveals Allegri’s advice to team

Manuel Locatelli reveals that Massimiliano Allegri has warned them it takes just a second for them to tumble and hit poor form as they continue to impress.

Juventus has been in stunning form and earned a fourth consecutive 1-0 win when they beat Zenit Saint Petersburg yesterday.

Chelsea and AS Roma are two other clubs they have beaten with a similar score and it seems they have found some consistency.

However, the narrow wins also mean they are always one mistake away from losing at least two points in a game.

The players cannot afford to become complacent now and Locatelli says Allegri has warned them to stay on their feet and continue being focused while they search for consistency.

“The most important thing is always the team and we are in a good period of form, but as the coach warned us, it only take a second to stumble back down, so we must continue like this and find real consistency to our performances,” Locatelli told Amazon Prime Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

Locatelli has played an important role in Juventus’ return to form and the Bianconeri will be more than happy to trigger the sale option on his loan deal sooner than later.