“It remains at 90%” – Italian Journalist offers prediction on Allgeri’s Juventus future

Throughout the chaotic campaign, Max Allegri’s future at Juventus has been one of the biggest debated topics amongst fans and observers alike.

Tired of the rigid and uninspiring style of play, a large section of the supporters have been calling for the manager’s sacking. On the other hand, some still point to the off-the-pitch troubles which have hindered the tactician’s work.

But according to Italian journalist Luca Marchetti, the odds are still in Allegri’s favor. He reveals that the club is yet to contact any possible replacement, which suggests that the 55-year-old is set to remain in Turin at least for another season.

“Juve haven’t contacted any coach, so Allegri will remain at the helm and I’d be surprised if it won’t be the case,” said Marchetti during his appearance on Sky Sport via JuventusNews24

“For me it remains at 90%. Nothing has changed compared to last week.”

The journalist also touched on the subject of the new sporting director. While Napoli’s Cristiano Giuntoli remains the favorite for the role, he hasn’t been able to free himself from his contract with the Partenopei which lasts until 2024.

Marchetti claims that the Bianconeri haven’t been able to gain ground in their pursuit in recent days, with Napoli taking their time to solve their internal matters.

“There have been no steps forward with Giuntoli. Napoli will deal with the coaching question first.”