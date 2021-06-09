“It sounds impossible to me,” Torino patron refuses to sell to Juventus

Torino President Urbano Cairo has rejected suggestions that they will sell Andrea Belotti to Juventus.

The Italy striker is arguably their best player and his goals helped them in Serie A last season as they battled with relegation.

He has a year left on his current deal and several teams are keen to make him a part of their squad.

Juventus is one of the clubs looking to make him their player and they are facing competition from Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Despite facing the risk of losing him for nothing after next season, Torino remains intent on keeping their top man.

Tuttosport via Football Italia reports that Juventus has considered making a move for him in recent days as reinforcement for their squad.

However, Cairo immediately stopped the Juventus rumours in his tracks when he was asked about it.

He said it sounds impossible that he would sell one of his best players to Bianconeri and added that even the idea of the trade happening is far from being possible.

“It sounds impossible to me,” the Toro patron said as quoted in the same Football Italia report, “Even just the idea.”

Belotti is currently on international duty with the Italian national team and it would be interesting to see if he asks to leave when he returns.