Christian Vieri believes that Thiago Motta is the right man for the Juventus job and has fully earned the position, but he cautions that the manager will need time to succeed.

Motta secured the Juve role after an impressive spell at Bologna, and he is now expected to restore the Bianconeri to the top of Italian football.

After years of mediocrity, Juventus fans are hoping for a fresh approach under their new manager.

Motta is regarded as one of the best coaches in the game, and given Juve’s performances over the past three seasons, he has been tasked with exceeding expectations.

Vieri, who has followed Motta since his time at Bologna, believes the coach has demonstrated his ability to transform a team.

However, he warns that success doesn’t happen overnight, and Juve will need to be patient to achieve positive results.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve;

“Motta? In Bologna, in the first six months, he saved them and in the second year he still played well, he took them to the Champions League.

“Nobody expected it: in a year and a half they took him to save Bologna and then he went to the Champions League. Juventus took him: it takes time, he wants to play good football and wants to command the game, to do this it takes a bit of time and a bit of patience. But he is a very good coach, very smart”.

Juve FC Says

Motta is a fantastic coach, and we are confident he will make our team great again.