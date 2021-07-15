“It takes two to sign a contract,” Chiellini’s agent reveals he hasn’t got a call from Juventus for talks

Contrary to popular belief that getting Giorgio Chiellini on a new contract is a done deal at Juve, his agent has revealed that the Bianconeri is yet to reach out and start discussions.

Chiellini’s previous contract at the club expired last month when he was with Italy at Euro 2020.

He was in fine form as the Azzurri beat England on penalties in the final to win the competition.

The 36-year-old wants to keep playing club football even though he would be a year older next month.

He is currently on holiday after his exertions at Euro 2020 and should ideally return to Juve after that.

But his agent, Davide Lippi, has revealed that it takes two to tango and while they are ready to discuss a new deal with the Bianconeri, the club hasn’t reached out to them regarding that.

Chiellini has been loyal to the club since he joined and his agent was asked if he would move if another top European club comes calling. He remained coy on that and insisted they would only discuss an offer when they have one on the table.

“It takes two to sign a contract,” agent Davide Lippi told Radio Radio as quoted by Football Italia.

“Giorgio went to the Euros and focused exclusively on that. There’s no problem with Juventus, we said we’d meet up later in the summer, but we haven’t yet sat down to discuss a renewal.”

On accepting an offer from another club, he added: “They’d have to make the offer first. As of today, there is nobody. We are waiting for Juventus to tell us when we can sit down and have a chat.”