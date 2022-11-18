“It takes two to want it,” De Zerbi hints he would take the Juventus job

Roberto De Zerbi is one of the few Italian managers doing well outside the country after he took over from Graham Potter at Brighton.

The gaffer is enjoying life in the Premier League, but he could have been the replacement for Max Allegri earlier in the season.

The Bianconeri manager was under pressure to perform or leave and De Zerbi is one of the managers that was tipped to replace him in Turin.

However, Juve stuck with their boss and he got the job in England, which seems to be perfect for his level of experience.

De Zerbi is one of the finest managers from Italy. Will he want the Juve job? He says via Tuttojuve:

“Juventus is one of the most important clubs in Italy, but it doesn’t seem right to me to talk about another club at the moment. Among other things, there is also a coach (Allegri) on the bench with whom I have a very good relationship.

“I always say that in this type of situation it takes two to want it, then in general, before accepting an assignment, I need to feel followed by the team.”

Juve FC Says

We are too big for De Zerbi to manage at the moment. He needs to win some trophies or prove his worth at a club playing in the Champions League before we can consider him for our managerial spot.

However, he remains one of the finest bosses around and will reach Allegri’s level of experience. He just needs time.