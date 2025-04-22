Inter Milan legend Beppe Bergomi has expressed admiration for the work Igor Tudor has accomplished since taking charge at Juventus this season.

Tudor was appointed during the last international break following the departure of Thiago Motta, who had failed to meet the club’s expectations. Juventus had initially placed significant faith in Motta when he was appointed in the summer, but the team’s performances fell short of the required standard, prompting a change in leadership.

At the time of Tudor’s arrival, Juventus were in danger of falling out of the top four, and there were growing concerns that the previous managerial approach lacked the strategic direction necessary to salvage the campaign. Tudor was therefore brought in with a clear mandate: to reverse the team’s fortunes and restore stability and success to the club.

Since assuming the role, Tudor has been working diligently to instil a renewed sense of purpose and tactical clarity within the squad. His impact has not gone unnoticed, particularly by Bergomi, who spoke highly of the Croatian’s early achievements and approach.

(Getty Images)

In a statement reflecting on Tudor’s influence, Bergomi said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I expressed my appreciation for Tudor after just two games, while coaches often need more time. Instead, with the players at your disposal, you can immediately show your ideas and convince the players. It’s clear that some players might not adapt to his style of play, but he immediately gave a clear imprint to the team. He communicates well, he has to take advantage of his opportunities, and he is showing something valid.”

This endorsement underscores the swift and positive impression Tudor has made in Turin. His ability to communicate effectively and implement a distinct tactical identity has resonated with both players and observers alike. While some players may still be adjusting to his methods, the overall response suggests a promising direction under his leadership.

Tudor’s tenure so far has been commendable, and there is a growing sense of optimism that he can maintain this momentum and guide Juventus successfully through the remainder of the season.