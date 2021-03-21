“It was a bad day in every respect” Pirlo reacts to Juventus’ loss

Andrea Pirlo has admitted that his team had a bad day after Benevento beat them 1-0 at home.

The Bianconeri hosted the struggling newcomers with their mind on catching Inter Milan at the top of the league table.

It was a game that they should easily win and that is no disrespect to their opponents.

However, they had a terrible day and allowed the visitors to take the lead, which they maintained for the remainder of the match.

Pirlo’s game plan for the match obviously didn’t work and he will have to focus on the next match now.

Before that, he spoke to the media and admitted that it was a game that they should have won.

He said they played it with the wrong attitude and made errors that lead to losing any match.

“There was no pressure, just the expectation to do better than this. Instead, it was a bad day in every respect, with our attitude, technical errors, everything. When you play like this, you can well lose,” Pirlo told Sky Sport Italia as quoted by Football Italia.

“We were eager to win the game, but also knew it would be a difficult match, as Benevento are well-organised with two tight lines, so we had to be calm and spread them out.

“Instead, we were frenetic, made lots of mistakes and unfortunately were unable to get the result we wanted.”

Juve is now 10 points behind Inter Milan in the title race and it should be game over for them if Inter beats Bologna after the International break and Juve fail to win again.