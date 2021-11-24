“It was a bad figure” Massimo Mauro comments on Juventus’ loss to Chelsea

Juventus endured arguably their worst night of the season at Stamford Bridge yesterday.

After beating Lazio 2-0 away at the weekend, fans had expected another successful outing for the Bianconeri in London.

However, Chelsea beat them 4-0 to topple Max Allegri’s men in their Champions League group.

Losing the top spot in the group to the Blues isn’t such a bad thing, but how they did it is unbelievable.

No Juve fan would have predicted a defeat as big as that and former Bianconeri midfielder, Massimo Mauro says Juve simply shouldn’t have lost by that many goals.

He tells Mediaset as quoted by Calciomercato:

“It was a bad figure, in such an important stadium you cannot lose 4-0. In the second half Juve was no longer able to defend , it hasn’t been bad anymore and Chelsea have spread, I think deservedly.”

Juve FC Says

When two top European clubs meet in a fixture, you expect to see both clubs fighting for everything.

However, Juve didn’t exactly take the fight to Chelsea in that fixture with the Blues running riot in the second half.

It was a sad evening to be a travelling Juventus fan and the players owe the fans a solid performance against Atalanta this weekend.