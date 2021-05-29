“It was a complicated and marvellous season at the same time” Pirlo breaks silence after sacking

Andrea Pirlo has broken his silence after being sacked and replaced by Juventus.

The former Bianconeri midfielder was given the job in the summer with Andrea Agnelli trusting that he can become the club’s Pep Guardiola or Zinedine Zidane.

The experiment didn’t pay off and the Bianconeri have now brought back Max Allegri, who was so successful with them before leaving in 2019.

Pirlo had no prior managerial experience and seemed to have missed a lot of important steps in his learning curve before taking the Juve job.

Now that he has been removed from his position he has had the time to reflect on the campaign.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Pirlo detailed that he only thought about his respect for the club before taking the job and never really reflected on the risk.

He also reiterated that he would make the same choices again if he gets another chance to do it over and thanked the Bianconeri faithful who supported him in a difficult campaign.

“My first season as a coach is over. It was a complicated and marvellous season at the same time,” Pirlo wrote on Instagram.

“When Juventus called me, I never thought about the risks, even though they were pretty evident. The respect for this club prevailed and the same is true of my desire to play at the highest levels.

“If I could go back in time, I would make the same choice, despite all the obstacles I had to face, linked with a difficult situation for everybody which didn’t allow me to plan my choices and follow my playing style.

“However, I reached the required goals. This adventure ended in a way I didn’t expect but has made my future even clearer.

“I hope it will be full of the same satisfaction I’ve had as a footballer. It’s time to start again and face new challenges, I want to thank those of the Juventus family who supported me during the season.”