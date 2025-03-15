Thiago Motta has finally addressed the disappointing home defeat to Atalanta, which has left Juventus fans frustrated and concerned about their team’s future. The Bianconeri entered the match with high hopes, having secured five consecutive victories in the league, and they were looking to extend that fine run against La Dea. A win would have propelled them further up the table and kept their momentum going as they chased a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

With Juventus already eliminated from the Champions League and other competitions, it was crucial for them to perform well in the league, particularly in such an important fixture. However, despite their efforts, Juventus fell short, and Atalanta, motivated and determined, secured a deserved victory in front of disappointed home supporters. The loss has highlighted the need for the team to bounce back quickly, as further setbacks could jeopardise their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Motta has now broken his silence and offered his analysis of the defeat. He acknowledged that it was a difficult result to digest, especially given the fact it came at home, where the team has typically been strong. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It was a difficult result to digest, playing at home. I have already analyzed after the match, but I continue along the same lines: with Atalanta I saw 40 minutes played well, even if they can be improved because we allowed so many counterattacks.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Despite the defeat, Motta remains focused on the positives, pointing out that his team did play well for a significant portion of the game, particularly in the first 40 minutes. However, he also admitted that they allowed too many counterattacks, which ultimately led to their downfall.

While the loss is certainly a setback, Motta knows that Juventus cannot afford to dwell on it for too long. With crucial matches ahead, they must quickly get back on track and build another winning run. Anything less could mean missing out on Champions League football, a situation that would be catastrophic for the club.