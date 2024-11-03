Udinese forward Keinan Davis admits the referee made the right decision by overruling his goal against Juventus.

Thiago Motta’s men secured a precious 2-0 victory in their away contest against the Zebrette. Khephren Thuram’s strike stimulated an own-goal from Maduka Okeye, while Nicolo Savona gave the Old Lady a two-goal cushion before half-time.

However, the Friulians showed signs of improvement in the second half, and they even managed to put the ball at the back of the net on one occasion, albeit the goal was disallowed.

Federico Gatti was shielding the ball while waiting for Michele Di Gregorio to come out of his goal to pick it up. Just before the goalkeeper’s arrival, Davis pushed Gatti towards his teammate, causing a fumble in the box, and then went on to tap in the ball uncontested.

Nevertheless, match official Rosario Abisso was quick to whistle a foul on the former Aston Villa man who only offered a half-hearted objection.

After the contest, the 26-year-old confessed his guilt, acknowledging the referee got it right by calling foul play.

“On the disallowed goal, I pushed Gatti slightly against the goalkeeper, so it was a foul,” admitted the Englishman in his post-match interview with Udinese’s social channels (via JuventusNews24).

“It happened because I was hungry to score, as I haven’t managed to do so regularly.”

Davis then weighed in on his team’s overall performance against Juventus, insisting they had the wrong approach in the first half.

“In the first half, we had too much reverential fear towards the opponent. But then, in the second period, we gained confidence and awareness of our capabilities.

“We put up an improved display and tried our best but couldn’t quite avoid the defeat. We needed a different approach in the first half,” concluded the former Watford and Nottingham Forest man.