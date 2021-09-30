“It was a game played with the heart” Locatelli glowing after impressive win over Chelsea

Manuel Locatelli says Juventus showed they remain a strong team after beating Chelsea 1-0 in the Champions League yesterday.

The midfielder claims the game was one that required less emotion and they did what was expected of them.

The Blues had the bulk of possession in the match with Juve happy to allow them to have it all.

The midfielder said all they wanted to do was to win the game and they were focused on getting the job done.

Speaking about instructions from their manager, the former Sassuolo man added that they followed Massimiliano Allegri’s instructions and played the game with their hearts.

He told Amazon Prime Video, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb: “In games like these there is no room for emotions, we go out on the pitch to win and we have to continue like this. Chelsea is a strong team, but we have shown that we are too.”

On Allegri, he added: “We did everything he asked of us, it was a game played with the heart”

Locatelli has emerged as an important player for the Bianconeri since he joined them in the summer.

He will be expected to keep his fine form for them in the remaining fixtures of the season.

If every other player on the team yesterday can perform how they did in the match regularly, then Juve could be on its way to a long winning run.