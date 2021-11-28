“It was a hard-fought and very physical game” Atalanta manager reacts to beating Juventus

Gian Piero Gasperini says his Atalanta side fought hard to beat Juventus 1-0 in Serie A yesterday.

After Juventus lost 4-0 to Chelsea in the Champions League in midweek, football fans and pundits expected them to respond by beating La Dea.

However, Atalanta battled hard to earn a first league win at Juventus in over 30 years.

Gasperini believes they earned the points because they worked really hard for it.

In his post-match interview, he told DAZN as quoted by Football Italia:

“It was a joy for me, but for the club and the whole city of Bergamo. It was a hard-fought and very physical game, but one Atalanta played at the very least on level terms.

“Many things were said about Atalanta at the start of this season, but we started well or we wouldn’t have 28 points. There were some games that didn’t go our way or the points we deserved, but I never saw Atalanta struggling.”

Juve FC Says

Atalanta’s loss shows how much rot there is at our club now and one wonders how much longer the current players will keep underperforming.

At the start of this season, we dreamt about winning the league title again, especially after bringing Max Allegri back.

But we would be grateful if we can make the top four now, which shows that the problem from last season wasn’t Andrea Pirlo.

The former midfielder earned a top-four spot for us and won two trophies. Can this Juve team replicate that?

On current form, it is very unlikely and the Bianconeri might have to splash money on reinforcements in the January transfer window to save our season.