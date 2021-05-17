“It was a scandalous game,” Inter star reacts to losing to Juventus

Inter Milan star, Marcelo Brozovic has reacted furiously to his team’s 3-2 loss to Juventus at the weekend by claiming that it was a scandalous game.

The Bianconeri needed to beat the newly crowned Serie A champions and that was exactly what they did at the weekend to keep their slim hopes of making the Champions League alive.

The game was always going to be tough as Inter attempts to dump Juve out of the top four and consolidate their position as the strongest team in Italy.

Three penalties were awarded in the game with two going Juve’s way.

Both teams also had a player sent off each with Rodrigo Bentancur getting his marching orders shortly after the second half had begun.

Juve still made sure they got the job done, but not without much controversy as Juan Cuadrado earned and scored a late penalty after it looked like Inter had earned a draw.

Brozovic was sent off in added time after he cynically brought down Cuadrado when the Colombian broke through on goal.

The Croatian wasn’t happy with the decisions in the game and didn’t hesitate to let anyone that cares to listen know after the match.

He took to his Instagram account to post an image of himself and captioned it: “Always Forza Inter, it was a scandalous game,” and added a clown emoji.