“It was a smart move” Pirlo earns praise from Del Piero for making this big decision

Alessandro Del Piero has hailed Andrea Pirlo for his decision to bench Cristiano Ronaldo for the game against Lazio.

The former midfielder made a raft of changes to his team that faced the Biancocelesti and it was a gamble that ultimately paid off.

Juve faces FC Porto in the Champions League next and they need all their top players in good shape for the game.

Ronaldo, who never likes to miss a game, was surprisingly rested for the match and the likes of Alvaro Morata needed to get the goals that the team required.

Juve started the game poorly and allowed the visitors to take the lead, but they responded well through Adrien Rabiot initially.

A brace from Morata then turned the game around and Del Piero admits that it surprised him to see Juve fight back from going a goal down.

“I didn’t expect their reaction because Juventus have been struggling physically over the last few weeks,” Del Piero told Sky Sport Italia via Football Italia.

On Pirlo benching Ronaldo from the start, he added:

“It was a smart move by both Pirlo and him. Juventus won without six starters. They rested, so they are ready to play now,” Del Piero claimed

“Lazio had a great start, but Juventus fought back. They were consistent and that’s great news considering their next game against Porto.

“Juventus will need a perfect game. Chiesa’s goal in Portugal turned things around for Juve, but if Porto keep the same intensity of the first leg, it will be hard for the Bianconeri.

“It will be challenging, but they are in a good moment. Juventus had dropped a little, but they seem to have recovered now.”