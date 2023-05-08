“It was an equal game” Evair says Atalanta challenged Juventus properly

Former Atalanta man Evair insists La Dea gave Juventus a good fight in their 2-0 loss to the Bianconeri.

Juve won the game, with Atalanta struggling to lay a glove on the black and whites as both clubs chase a place inside the Serie A top four.

Juve has been struggling to earn that Champions League spot for much of this campaign and was expected to find life hard at Bergamo because of their away form before the match.

But Max Allegri’s men showed why they are the bigger club and produced some fine football to earn the points.

However, despite the win, Evair said via Calciomercato:

“It was an equal game: Juventus won on the counterattack, but in some places Atalanta did better. Perhaps she needed less respect for the opponent: daring a little’ more she could win and would find herself at -2 from Juve. It was enough for the bianconeri not to lose, Atalanta needed to win. Now the qualification becomes harder, but Atalanta will certainly go to Europe”.

Juve FC Says

Beating Atalanta was superb and it doesn’t matter if anyone tries to play down the victory because we showed we are one of the top sides in the division.

We now have to replicate that performance in our remaining games of the season and ensure we win as many of them as possible.