Thiago Motta insists Juventus’ match against PSV was an even contest, as his Bianconeri side secured a 2-1 victory.

Juventus took the lead and had opportunities to extend their advantage, but PSV responded with a goal of their own, forcing the Italian side to work hard in search of a winner. The Dutch club showed resilience and determination, making life difficult for the hosts throughout the game.

PSV had several players who caused Juventus problems, which was always expected given their quality and attacking style. The Dutch side did not want to suffer a second defeat at the Allianz Stadium this season, having already lost in Turin earlier in the competition. Determined to keep their hopes alive, they fought to level the match and ensure they did not head into the second leg at a disadvantage.

However, despite their efforts, Juventus found a way to secure the win, ensuring they take a slender advantage into the return leg in the Netherlands. With PSV still very much in the tie, Juventus know they will have to be at their best to protect their lead and secure progression to the next round.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

After the match, Motta shared his thoughts on the game, acknowledging the challenge posed by PSV and stressing the importance of maintaining high levels of performance. Speaking to the Juventus website, he said:

“It was an even game against a team that wants to play good football and does it well. This victory is only the first step; in the second leg, we have to put in a great performance to progress to the Round of 16. Dynamism is an important aspect of our game. We have to maintain a high level of intensity, and we definitely have to improve on that. In football, everything counts. We are a young team that has to inject a lot of pace into the game in order to cause problems for teams.”

Motta acknowledged that the victory was narrow and emphasised the need for improvement ahead of the return leg. He added:

“It was a close game, and our victory was narrow, so we have to be better when we travel to the Netherlands.”

With PSV determined to turn the tie around in front of their home fans, Juventus will need to show discipline and quality to ensure they advance to the next stage of the competition.