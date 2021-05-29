“It was an honour to share this last season at Juventus together,” Buffon pays tribute to Pirlo

Gigi Buffon has paid tribute to his “friend” and former Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo.

Pirlo has just been sacked as the Juve manager after only one season and leaves the club just as their legend and his former teammate, Buffon leaves.

Buffon announced his exit even before the campaign ended and looks set to continue his never-ending playing career outside of Italy.

They were teammates for a long time and even won the 2006 FIFA World Cup with the Italian national team together.

This has been a tough campaign although the Bianconeri won the Super Cup and the Italian Cup.

Pirlo will now look for a new managerial job after Juve boosted his CV by handing him a high-profile start to his career.

Buffon was in goal as the Bianconeri beat Atalanta to win the Italian Cup and he still looks strong enough to keep playing.

He has, however, bid his farewell to the club and in a recent message on his Twitter account, he paid tribute to Pirlo.

He tweeted: “Maestro. Teammate. Coach. But above all, friend. It was an honour to share this last season at Juventus together.”

The Bianconeri wishes both ex-players well and it would be exciting if both of them end up at the same club next.