Vasilije Adžić is set to become a Juventus player this month and has sent his goodbyes to Budućnost.

The Montenegrin teenager was one of the best youngsters in Europe last year, and he caught Juve’s attention.

He could have joined several other top clubs in Serie A, but when Juve showed interest in his signature, he did not think twice about accepting their offer.

Juve expects him to start with their Next Gen team and get chances to fight for a place in the first team by training with them.

He is prepared for the challenge, and the 18-year-old recently sent a message to the Budućnost fans thanking them for his time at the club.

He wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thank you for everything! It was an honour for me to wear the Budućnost shirt all these years and defend the white and blue colours. This club and its fans will remain forever etched in my heart. I would like to thank all the members of the club who believed in me and allowed me to test myself and reach goals that will remain forever etched in history. I wish my Buducnost and its fans good performances in Europe and, of course, a return to the double crown and where it belongs”.

Juve FC Says

Adžić has the potential to become a world-class player, and he knows we are one of the few clubs where he can achieve that.

Thiago Motta has done a good job with young players at Bologna, and we trust him to help Adžić develop well.