“It was as if I don’t exist” – Ihattaren finally breaks his silence on chaotic Sampdoria stint

Last summer, Juventus bought Mohamed Ihatteren from PSV Eindhoven on deadline day before immediately loaning him to Sampdoria.

But unfortunately for all parties, his brief time with the Blucerchiati turned out to be a complete disaster.

The young man never stepped a foot on the pitch before going AWOL just few weeks into the campaign.

The Dutchman returned to his home nation, and he appears set to join Utrecht, an Eredivisie side that is considered to be his hometown club.

After months of silence of the 19-year-old has finally spoken on his time in Italy, revealing the details that prompted him to leave Sampdoria.

It appears that Ihattaren was unhappy with how the club treated him, and also had a argument with Antonio Candreva who is one of the team’s leaders.

“At 19 years of age, I was sitting in a hotel room, alone, left to myself. I couldn’t take it anymore, all kinds of agreements were not respected by Sampdoria,” said the youngster in an interview with Telegraaf via TuttoJuve.

“I was as if I don’t exist. Nothing was organized, no bank account nor insurance. I didn’t get a salary, so I called the team manager and he said ‘we pay every two months’.

“It didn’t happen and all of this started to irritate me. I didn’t play, there were no prospects and I called Raiola who he told me to stay calm.

“When I arrived at Sampdoria, there was no one but the team manager. I took pictures with the shirt, trained on the next day.

“Then I saw some people in suits and I said ‘these are the executives, big shots’, but they could have been taxi drivers for all I know.

They had no idea who I was. And the coach didn’t even know I was left-handed. But I thought ‘I’m on my own and I’ll come up with something nice. Play and be silent,” added the Juventus-owned midfielder.

“My physical condition? I was fine and I wanted to train, but it seemed they didn’t understand me or didn’t want to. I felt like I was on vacation, there was irritation in the group because of this lack of clarity and I also had a fight with Candreva, even though I respect what he’s done in his career..

“After I had decided to return to the Netherlands, Mr. D’Aversa called me to tell me that I would be the starter for the next match. They hadn’t kept any promises in Genoa and I didn’t believe them anymore. I had lost all kind of confidence,” concluded the young talent.