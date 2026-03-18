Luciano Spalletti has expressed immense pride in Kenan Yildiz and is determined to help the young attacker reach his full potential at Juventus. While Massimiliano Allegri gave Yildiz his debut, it is under Spalletti’s guidance that the Turkiye international has truly flourished. The manager has quickly identified his qualities and is working to ensure Yildiz develops into a key figure for the team.

The teenager has impressed with his technical ability, composure, and intelligence on the ball, demonstrating that he can handle the demands of senior football. Spalletti has described him as “the new prince of football is the boy next door” to Ivan Zazzaroni, highlighting the high regard in which he holds the young talent. Juventus have invested time and effort to nurture Yildiz’s skills, and the early returns on that investment are evident on the pitch.

Player Reaction and Coach Influence

When told about Spalletti’s praise, Yildiz responded with humility and respect. As reported by Calciomercato, he said: “It was beautiful to touch. He’s a great coach and a special man, a man of emotions.” His reaction reflects the strong relationship between player and manager, which has been a key factor in his development. Yildiz is showing maturity beyond his years, learning quickly from one of Europe’s most experienced coaches.

Looking Ahead

Yildiz will be expected to maintain his focus and consistency in the coming weeks as Juventus aim for a top-four finish in Serie A. The club’s ambition, combined with his talent, means he has a vital role to play in achieving the team’s objectives. Juventus hope that he continues to grow technically and tactically, contributing significantly to their performances. If he keeps progressing under Spalletti, Yildiz has the potential to become a globally recognised star and a cornerstone of Juventus’ long-term plans, while maintaining his status as one of the most promising young talents in Europe.