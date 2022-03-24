“It was clear,” Arrivabene reveals why it was obvious that Dybala would leave

Juventus CEO, Maurizio Arrivabene insists it wasn’t rocket science to know someone will have to leave Juventus when they splashed the cash to add Dusan Vlahovic to their squad in January.

The Bianconeri had started the season by selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United. We expected Dybala to step up and fill the void left by the Portuguese’s departure from the team.

However, injuries hampered his contribution in the first half of the season and Juve eventually broke the transfer record for a January signing in Italy to buy Vlahovic.

The Serbian will now be the main man at the club at the expense of Dybala and it is something that has been in the works, according to Arrivabene, who has been tasked with making tough decisions at the club.

He said via Il Bianconero: “When we spent that amount for Vlahovic investing in talent and age it was clear, but no one wanted to understand, that someone would have to leave. In fact more than some.”

Juve FC Says

We knew this team needed an overhaul, but it is hard to think Dybala is one of the players that will give way for a new era to begin at the club.

Even though he has become injury-prone, he still delivers goals and assists when he plays and is our leading scorer in this campaign.

Sadly, that isn’t enough to keep him at the club and he needs to find a new home from next season now.