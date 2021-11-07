“It was handball” Fiorentina director insists they deserved a penalty just before halftime

Fiorentina director, Daniele Pradè says they deserved a penalty when Danilo’s hand made contact with the ball inside the penalty area just before halftime in their match against Juventus yesterday.

In a nervy finish to the first half, Danilo who had conceded the free-kick appeared to have hit the ball with his hand while trying to head it.

VAR reviewed the incident for a few minutes, then decided not to give a penalty to the relief of Juventus’ fans.

That decision turned out to be yet another controversial moment in a Juve match and Prade said he had expected a penalty to be awarded.

“When we saw it again, I was convinced the referee would give a penalty. It was handball, but the referee opted to consider it involuntary.” He said as quoted by Football Italia.

Juve FC Say

The act was clearly unintentional by Danilo, who went for the ball with his head, only for it to be deflected to his hands.

However, the inconsistency of VAR means in another game it could have been given, but that isn’t Juve’s business.

This incident also shows how close Fiorentina came to earning at least a point in the game.

If they had been given that penalty, they would probably have taken the lead and defended it well until the end of the game.

The Bianconeri need to become more dominant in matches and avoid being put in positions that would make them struggle to get the points.

That being said, La Viola were strong opponents and winning that game shows Juve still has what it takes to survive the onslaught of a determined and capable club.