“It was nice” Costa has a surprising take on Conte-Agnelli clash

Douglas Costa has revealed that he enjoyed watching Antonio Conte and Andrea Agnelli clash during Juventus’ Coppa Italia match against Inter Milan.

Conte, who worked under the Juventus president, raised his middle finger at him during the interval.

Agnelli responded by insulting him at the end of the game. It was a bad show from both respected figures in Italian football.

Bonucci admitted yesterday that it was not something to be proud of and said that it was the heat-of-the-moment kind of occurrence.

Costa, on the other hand, seems to enjoy a confrontation like that as he claims he wouldn’t want to get involved in the matter, but enjoyed seeing it happen as a spectator.

“It was nice, I don’t like to get involved in these situations, but these stories are nice when you see them from outside,” the Brazilian admitted in a Club House Q&A as quoted by Football Italia.

Costa is currently on loan at Bayern Munich after being told to leave Juventus and make room for Federico Chiesa.

He hasn’t been in the best of form in Germany, and that could see him return to Turin in the summer.