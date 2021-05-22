“It was not so easy to be able to adapt” – Buffon on his backup role

Twenty years after his initial arrival, Gianluigi Buffon is set to leave Juventus for the second time.

The legendary goalkeeper first landed in Turin back in 2001, and stuck by the Old Lady through all the glorious years, as well as the difficult ones.

In 2018, Gigi’s story in black and white apparently ended, as he waved goodbye to the club, before signing for Paris Saint Germain.

Nonetheless, the 43-year-old sensationally completed a return a year later to the Bianconeri, this time acting as backup for current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

Although the Italian seemed to accept his backup role with humility, he has now admitted that it wasn’t entirely easy for him.

The former Italy captain is regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers in history – if not the greatest – and has been putting on solid performances whenever called upon – including the Coppa Italia final against Atalanta.

“What I’m sure I gave to Juventus was the maximum of professionalism, seriousness and reliability,” Buffon told Sky Sport Italia as translated by Football Italia.

“I think I was, in its entirety, a person, a boy and a serious professional, and one you always can count on.

“I think these two years, apart from the fact that my role as a player was not central, were not taken for granted by someone like me,” Buffon continued. “It was not so easy to be able to adapt.

“Instead, I think I did it with great enthusiasm. First of all, out of respect for myself. At 43 years old, I feel like a man and a man must behave as such, not as a boy.

“Then for all those who had faith in me, with whom I had made a pact of honor, as men, and that’s why I would gladly have this role.

“And then for my teammates, for the wonderful relationship I have with everyone. I think I’m an influential personality and, in some ways, also bulky, but I believe that no one has ever perceived it from the outside.

“It’s not easy to be able to understand when it’s time to step back and get behind the scenes, leaving the stage lights to others.

“For me it was a test, also to measure myself as a person. And I’m happy because I think I’ve overcome it brilliantly.” concluded the legend.