Max Allegri insists he is content with the performance of his players following their 1-1 draw against Genoa last night.

Juve had hoped to secure a victory and return to the top of the Serie A table before Inter Milan played. However, the Bianconeri encountered a determined and hardworking Genoa side keen on avoiding another defeat.

The game proved challenging for Juve, particularly with the absence of a key player like Adrien Rabiot, and the match concluded with a 1-1 scoreline.

After the game, the Bianconeri manager acknowledged that their opponents were a formidable club to face.

He said, as quoted by Football Italia:

“It wasn’t easy to play against this Genoa, the team gave a good performance. But we need to grow because to stay on top, we need to capitalize and be more effective.

“When you have to kill the opponent, it has to be done, when you have important chances, you have to score.

“It’s an important point, let’s continue the positive streak, and now we have to prepare for Frosinone. I’m happy with the performance.”

Juve FC Says

We had a tough fixture against Genoa, and we know that our players struggled in that game.

However, we have ourselves to blame for not winning after missing too many chances.

There will be tougher games ahead and we must be prepared to win them if we want to be champions in the summer.