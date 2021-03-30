“It wasn’t easy to join Juventus at 20-year-old” – Young star reveals his struggles

After few impressive months on loan at Parma, Juventus decided to splash the cash on the young Dejan Kulusevski in January 2020.

The Swedish player ended his temporary spell with the Crociati with 10 goals and 9 assists in all competitions.

Nonetheless, his first season at Juventus is proving to be a much tougher task for the former Atalanta man.

The 20-year-old was actually the author of the Old Lady’s first goal of the season against Sampdoria back in September, but has so far struggled for consistency.

Moreover, Kuluseveski has been deployed in various roles by Andrea Pirlo, including covering for the injured strikers in attack.

Therefore, the winger is the first to admit his disappointment at the outcome of the season so far.

“It’s been a disappointing season. We must always begin the season with the target of winning the title,” the former Parma man said at a press conference as translated by Football Italia.

Concerning Cristiano Ronaldo’s links with a return to Real Madrid, here’s what the youngster had to say.

“Now we can’t focus on that. We’ll see what happens.

“It wasn’t easy to join Juventus at 20-year-old. Everything was new to me. I’m struggling a little bit, but I am improving even if I know it will take time.

“There have been many changes and I am not accustomed to that.

“I’ve changed my role many times, but I feel I am close to where I want to be,” said the Bianconeri winger.

“We must play better and get better results.

“There’s not the atmosphere that we want. Some days are complicated, but that’s when the true champions emerge.

“That’s when you have to work harder. Everyone needs to do better.”

When asked about reports regarding harsh confrontations between Juventus players following the team’s defeat at the hands of Benevento, the Sweden international denied the whole story.

“I didn’t see any of this,” Kulusevski assured.