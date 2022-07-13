“It will always be in my heart” – Dybala thankful for Juventus experience

Unfortunately, all goods come to an end in football. This is a lesson that Juventus supporters know by heart.

In recent years, Bianconeri fans had to bid farewell for some of the most iconic players in the club’s history, including Gianluigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini.

Moreover, Paulo Dybala left the club at the end of the last campaign after failing to reach an agreement with the management over a contract renewal.

But while some are lamenting his departure, the Argentine prefers to see the glass half full.

La Joya believes that dwelling at Juventus for seven years is an achievement in itself.

“I arrived in Turin at a young age and I learned many things,” said the Argentina international in a recent interview during his holidays in the United States, as reported by ilBianconero.

“I learned to win. The team was already winning when I arrived, but we continued to do so in the following years.

“Seven years at Juventus is a long time, it is not easy to stay there for such a long period and the truth is that I’m happy with the experience and for what it gave me.

“I met incredible players and it also gave me the possibility of playing with the national team.

“It was a very important step for myself on a personal and professional level, and it will always be in my heart ”.

The 28-year-old had initially signed for the Old Lady in 2015 following an impressive stint at Palermo. He won five Scudetto titles in Turin and scored 115 goals for the club while providing 48 assists for his teammates.