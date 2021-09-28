“It will be a special evening for me” – Jorginho excited to take on Juventus

In 2021, Jorginho cemented himself as one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world. The Italo-Brazilian was often overlooked in the past, but after assembling winning medals left and right, he suddenly become one of the main runners for the Ballon d’Or award.

The 29-year-old won the Champions League with Chelsea last June, and almost a month later, he played a major role in Italy’s triumphant Euro 2020 campaign. The midfielder also added added the UEFA Super cup to his list of honors.

The former Hellas Verona and Napoli man has been linked with Juventus on some occasions – especially during Maurizio Sarri’s reign in Turin.

However, Jorginho will be facing the Bianconeri as an opponent once more this Wednesday, as Juventus host the Blues on the second matchday of the Champions League group stage.

“At the moment, I’m only thinking about the match against Juventus, but I still have some trophies to fight for this year, like the Nations League with the national team in October and then the Club World Cup with Chelsea in December,” said the Azzurri star in an interview with la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.

“2021 was an extraordinary year for me, and I’m enjoying this moment. Being considered as a credible candidate for the Ballon d’Or makes me proud. If that were to happen it would be fantastic. But for now, I want to focus on winning with Chelsea and Italy.

“Juventus is a great team with a great history. For me, it will be a special evening, as it’s the first time since my transfer to Chelsea that I face an Italian opponent .

“Juve are strong, and they are recovering in Serie A. They must be faced with the utmost respect and with total concentration.

“Finding Chiellini, Bonucci, Locatelli and Chiesa will be an extra emotion. At the European Championship we lived together an extraordinary adventure that has marked our careers as well as our lives,” concluded the Chelsea playmaker.