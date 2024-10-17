Napoli has shown strong form, benefitting from a lighter schedule due to the absence of European commitments, which allows their players more recovery time between matches. This advantage could be pivotal in maintaining consistency throughout the campaign. Meanwhile, Inter Milan, with a balanced squad valued higher than Juve’s, is widely regarded as having one of the best chances to claim the Scudetto. Their solid start to the season has only strengthened the perception that they are serious contenders.

Juventus made a managerial change in the summer following the sacking of Max Allegri, and have also refreshed their squad with new additions and tactical tweaks under Thiago Motta. The Bianconeri’s strong start to the season has kept them within touching distance of the top, and they are optimistic about their chances. However, to establish themselves as top contenders, Juventus needs to find consistency in their performances and continue improving as the season progresses.

While Venturato sees a two-horse race developing between Napoli and Inter, he does not rule out Juventus’ potential to challenge. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Napoli or Inter for the Scudetto? They are both strong… It will be a two-horse race. And Juventus could get involved.”

With one of the strongest squads in the league, Juventus certainly has the potential to contend for the Scudetto. If they can maintain their current form and capitalize on any slip-ups from Napoli or Inter, they could find themselves as a serious threat in the title race. However, there is still a long road ahead, and they must work hard to secure their place at the top.