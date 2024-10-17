Juventus is firmly in the Serie A title race this season, but whether they are among the top two contenders remains a topic of discussion. With multiple strong teams in the competition, the battle for the Scudetto is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in Europe. Roberto Venturato recently shared his views on the likely title challengers, indicating that Napoli and Inter Milan are the top favourites for the crown, while Juventus could still play a significant role in disrupting their ambitions.
