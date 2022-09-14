“It will be complicated” Allegri knows Benfica will be a tough nut to crack

Max Allegri expects a difficult match when his team faces Benfica in the Champions League this evening.

The Bianconeri lost their first group game of the competition to PSG last week, and they now have to beat Benfica to kick-start their season.

Benfica is in better form as they chase a league title in Portugal and making a point in the Champions League.

They won their opening game of the competition against Maccabi Haifa and will look to make it two in a row.

But Juve knows this game is a must-win, and they have won none of their last three matches in all competitions.

Allegri was speaking about the game and admitted Portuguese clubs will always give problems to opponents.

He said, as quoted by Il Bianconero:

“It will take a good performance and the result with a good performance. Playing against the Portuguese is difficult, they are setters. It will be complicated, it will be necessary to be good, as a team, with compactness.”

Juve FC Says

Benfica will not be under pressure to win, and that hands them an advantage before heading into the fixture.

We need to beat them today, and we must do the talking on the pitch.

If we have a good game plan, it should bring the points home for us.