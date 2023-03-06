“It will be important for my future” – Rabiot confirms his objective for next season

After three underwhelming campaigns in Turin, Adrien Rabiot made leaps and bounds this season, taking his game up to a whole new level.

The Frenchman has scored seven goals for Juventus in all competitions this season, and has been an automatic starter in Max Allegri’s plans.

However, the 27-year-old is running on an expiring contract, and the Bianconeri will struggle to meet his hefty demands.

But aside from the economic aspect, there could be another reason that drives the World Cup finalist away from Turin: The lack of Champions League football.

Following the Old Lady’s defeat in Rome, Rabiot confirmed his desire to play in Europe’s elite competition next season, which will certainly impact any decision regarding his future.

The midfielder insists that he could still reach this objective with the Bianconeri, either through Serie A or by winning the Europa League.

“Yes, of course, I want to play at a high level in the best competitions, so the Champions League is surely important,” said the Frenchman in his post-match interview with DAZN via TuttoJuve.

“But we can still reach this objective through Europa League or Serie A. In my opinion we can still qualify. Of course, it will be important for my future”.