“It will be strange to see Paulo with another shirt” admits former Juventus man

Fernando Llorente admits sometimes a club and their player cannot reach an agreement over a new deal, but Paulo Dybala will look strange in another jersey.

The Argentinian looks set to leave Juventus after the Bianconeri failed to find an agreement with him over a contract extension.

Talks have been going on since 2020 and the last thing most fans expected was that he would eventually leave the Allianz Stadium, but that is the reality on the ground now.

The former Palermo man will have to find a new home and it remains unclear if he would join another Italian club in the summer.

But former Juve striker, Llorente doesn’t look forward to seeing him playing in the colours of another team and admits it would be something strange to behold.

He tells Gazzetta as quoted by Il Bianconero: “Certain things happen in football, sometimes players and clubs have different ideas and prefer to separate. After seven seasons, it will be strange to see Paulo with another shirt.”

Juve FC Says

Sadly, Dybala’s time at Juve is ending, but the club and player had some exceptional moments together, and he will always be welcomed back to the Allianz Stadium.

It remains unclear which club he would eventually join, but playing for another Serie A side could spoil his legacy at the Allianz Stadium and we look forward to watching him in another competition instead.