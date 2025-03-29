Juventus secured a crucial 1-0 victory over Genoa in Turin this evening, marking a winning debut for new head coach Igor Tudor. The win not only ended a run of back-to-back defeats under former manager Thiago Motta but also kept Juventus firmly in the race for a top-four finish in Serie A. Speaking after the match, midfielder Khéphren Thuram shared his thoughts on the game and Tudor’s impact during his first week in charge.

The match was decided by a moment of brilliance from Kenan Yildiz, whose solo effort in the 25th minute gave Juventus the lead. Genoa pressed hard in the second half but failed to create clear-cut chances, allowing Juventus to hold on for a clean sheet and three vital points. Despite missing key players like Douglas Luiz and losing Federico to injury early on in the game, Tudor’s tactical adjustments, including a switch to a three-man defence, proved effective in stabilising the team.

Thuram praised Tudor’s approach, highlighting the intensity and aggression he has brought to the squad. “Tudor is a great coach,” Thuram told DAZN as cited by Tuttomercatoweb. “He brings a lot of energy and asks me to be aggressive off the ball and carry it forward. I like his ideas.” Reflecting on his own performance, Thuram admitted he was physically drained by the end but emphasised the importance of the win: “We played against a good Genoa side. It’s our first week with the new coach, and week by week it will get better.”

The victory sends an important message to Juventus’ rivals and fans alike. With Bologna narrowly ahead in fourth place, Juventus remain just one point behind in fifth, keeping their Champions League hopes alive. Thuram summed up the team’s mindset: “We are Juventus; we must always win.”

As Tudor begins his tenure, this hard-fought win provides momentum and optimism for what lies ahead. With renewed energy and focus, Juventus are determined to reclaim their place among Serie A’s elite.